Jobs under threat as Doncaster logistics and warehouse firm goes into administration

Carlton Forest, which has a base in High Common Lane, Tickhill, called in the administrators late last month, the Free Press understands.

In a notice sent to creditors, James Lumb, spokesman for administrators Interpath, said: “Howard Smith and I were appointed joint Administrators of the company on 25 March

2024.

Logistics and transport firm Carlton Forest has gone into administration.

“The company is currently continuing to trade and all outstanding contracts or orders for the supply of goods and services are being reviewed.

“It is not currently possible to forecast the outcome of the administration,” the note added but a further update would be issued by May 2.

The firm’s website has been taken down, with a message which simply reads: “Website under construction, back soon.”

Doncaster Chamber confirmed that Carlton Forest had gone into administration but was not able to provide further details.

According to the Chamber’s website, Carlton Forest Group is a “visionary family-owned business that is currently operated by partners Mark Pepper, owner and CEO, and Diane Ward, chief operating officer.

"The groups’ core focus is supporting and growing its portfolio of businesses whilst retaining its traditional business values which have been intrinsic to its success.

"Renowned for its warehousing, distribution and logistics business, Carlton Forest 3PL is a well-established, leading provider of all 3PL and 4PL services across the UK and beyond.”

The firm has a number of depots across the region, including Doncaster and Worksop.