Jobs at risk as Doncaster haulage firm set to file for adminstration, say reports

An international Doncaster haulage and logistics firm is set to go into administration putting jobs at risk, according to reports.

McGregor Logistics, which has massive depots in Armthorpe and Warmsworth, has lodged a notice of intention to appoint an administrator, filing the papers in court last week, according to specialist haulage website MotorTransport

The report says the firm, which has more than 30 years of experience within the transport and warehousing sector and was incorporated twenty years ago, filed papers on Wednesday.

The company reportedly operates 50 HGVs and 100 trailers out of its bases in Yorkshire Way, Armthorpe and Warmsworth Halt.

McGregor Logistics is filing for administration, according to reports.

A statement on its website reads: “We have rapidly grown from a small, local haulage company to an international logistics provider - we provide truly unrivalled delivery and collection services.

"Our aim is to fulfil all your logistics requirements for you in the most efficient manner possible.”

The firm is understand to employ around 150 staff.

We have contacted McGregor Logistics for comment.