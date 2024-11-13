Jobs at risk as Doncaster haulage firm goes into administration

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Nov 2024, 23:00 GMT
An international Doncaster haulage and logistics firm has officially gone into administration putting jobs at risk.

McGregor Logistics, which has massive depots in Armthorpe and Warmsworth, lodged a notice of intention to appoint an administrator, filing the papers in court last month.

Insolvency practitioners at Forvis Mazars in Manchester and London were appointed to the international haulage firm at the end of October and the firm is now officially in administration.

The firm, which has more than 30 years of experience within the transport and warehousing sector, reportedly operates 50 HGVs and 100 trailers out of its bases in Yorkshire Way, Armthorpe and Warmsworth Halt.

McGregor Logistics has gone into administration.McGregor Logistics has gone into administration.
A statement on its website reads: “We have rapidly grown from a small, local haulage company to an international logistics provider - we provide truly unrivalled delivery and collection services.

"Our aim is to fulfil all your logistics requirements for you in the most efficient manner possible.”

The firm is understand to employ around 150 staff.

