Jobs at risk as Doncaster haulage firm goes into administration
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
McGregor Logistics, which has massive depots in Armthorpe and Warmsworth, lodged a notice of intention to appoint an administrator, filing the papers in court last month.
Insolvency practitioners at Forvis Mazars in Manchester and London were appointed to the international haulage firm at the end of October and the firm is now officially in administration.
The firm, which has more than 30 years of experience within the transport and warehousing sector, reportedly operates 50 HGVs and 100 trailers out of its bases in Yorkshire Way, Armthorpe and Warmsworth Halt.
A statement on its website reads: “We have rapidly grown from a small, local haulage company to an international logistics provider - we provide truly unrivalled delivery and collection services.
"Our aim is to fulfil all your logistics requirements for you in the most efficient manner possible.”
The firm is understand to employ around 150 staff.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.