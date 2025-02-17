Jill Wood returns as vice president of Doncaster Chamber of Commerce.

Doncaster Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce the appointment of Jill Wood as Vice President, bringing her extensive experience, passion, and leadership back to this important role.

Jill is no stranger to the Chamber, having previously served as President during one of the most challenging periods in recent history. Her tenure coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic; a time filled with immense uncertainty for businesses.

Despite these challenges, she adapted in her role and ensured members' voices were heard and their needs prioritised at every level whilst working closely with the Chamber’s CEO, Dan Fell, to ensure the Chamber itself endured during this period.

As Managing Director of Signum Facilities Management Ltd and proprietor of the Winning Post public house, Jill is a passionate champion for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), exemplifying the core strengths and values that make Doncaster’s business community thrive.

In addition to her business acumen, Jill is deeply committed to civic life. She has significant experience in the education sector as a former board member at Exceed Learning Partnership and is a passionate supporter of grassroots sports, recognising their crucial role in building strong communities.

Her dedication to the future of Doncaster aligns perfectly with the Chamber’s mission to promote economic growth, innovation, and ambition - aiming to drive the city forward.

Daniel Fell, Chief Exec of Doncaster Chamber comments: “Jill is well known in Doncaster and throughout South Yorkshire as a determined and clear-thinking business leader. It has been a pleasure to work with her for many years and her constructive challenge on the Chamber’s board has resulted in a better Chamber for our members.

"I am delighted she is returning as our Vice President and believe, with our joint leadership, the Chamber will continue to deliver excellent results for our members and the local economy.

Responding to her appointment, Jill Wood comments: "It’s an exciting time for Doncaster and its business community, with significant investment and growth opportunities on the horizon.

"It’s an honour to take on the role of Vice President at Doncaster Chamber and continue working alongside a fantastic team dedicated to supporting our region’s businesses. Doncaster has a dynamic and ambitious business community, and I look forward to helping drive further growth, innovation, and opportunity for our members."

Fabian Braithwaite, President of Doncaster Chamber comments: "Jill is an outstanding ambassador for the Chamber and a key member of the Doncaster business community. We are thrilled at her appointment as vice president and future president of the Doncaster Chamber of Commerce."

Jill’s leadership will be instrumental in shaping the Chamber’s agenda, ensuring that businesses and communities continue to thrive as Doncaster strengthens its position as a great city to live, work and do business.