Jill’s eco-friendly shop leads the way in Doncaster

Based in Doncaster’s new look Woolmarket, Artisan and Eco’s range includes traditional peg dolls and even cling film substitutes, made out of beeswax covered cotton. The shop was created by entrepreneurs Jill Brooksbank and Nikki Gaylor-Brookes, to offer a home to the borough’s eco and craft community. Its opening followed a roller-coaster first six months of self-employment for former library assistant Jill Brooksbank, who has a great love of the arts, and creative pastimes including cake decorating, crafts and acting. A chance conversation led Jill to contact with Handmade in Doncaster – an initiative to support artists, cooks and creatives in business. Learning about the support available through the Sheffield City Region Launchpad programme, Jill decided to develop towel cakes –a notion popular in the US, but relatively new to the UK. Working with a Launchpad advisor, Jill took part in free workshops to learn how to run a business. After a time, Jill realised that her needle felt dolls, novelty frames and traditional peg dolls were attracting most attention, so she renamed the business Forever Enchanted Gifts. Jill said: “Launchpad has helped me to understand the very different challenges associated with running a business. I’ve realised it’s important not to give up.” If you are thinking of starting your own business, or have started trading within the last three years, contact Launchpad at www.scrlaunchpad.co.uk.
