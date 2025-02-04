Jiggle Earns Nomination for Yorkshire Choice Awards 2025

Jiggle, a dynamic and versatile recruitment and staffing company, proudly announces its nomination for the prestigious Independent Business of the Year award at the Yorkshire Choice Awards 2025!

Specialising in bespoke temporary staffing, permanent recruitment, and interim management solutions, Jiggle has been committed to bridging the gap between talented individuals and leading businesses across the UK. The nomination for the Yorkshire Choice Awards recognises Jiggle's rapid growth, innovative approach, and significant contributions to the business community.

"We are immensely proud to be nominated for such a prestigious award," said Nicholas Martin, Jiggle’s Head of Operations. "Our team has worked tirelessly to provide exceptional recruitment and staffing services, and this nomination is a testament to our efforts. We are proud to contribute to the success of businesses across the UK”.

The Yorkshire Choice Awards celebrate and honour businesses, organisations, and individuals who have made significant contributions to the Yorkshire community across various categories. The Independent Business of the Year category highlights businesses that have demonstrated notable growth and innovation.

Public Voting Now Open!

Jiggle's nomination also brings an exciting opportunity for the public to participate. We encourage our supporters, clients, candidates, and the wider community to vote for Jiggle as their choice for the Independent Business of the Year. Every vote is a step closer to celebrating the hard work and achievements of our dedicated team.

To cast your vote for Jiggle, please visit https://www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere before the voting deadline on 7th March 2025. We would be incredibly grateful for your support!