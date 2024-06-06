Jiggle earns nomination for Yorkshire Choice Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jiggle, a dynamic and versatile recruitment and staffing company, proudly announces its nomination in the "New Starter Business of the Year" category at the Yorkshire Choice Awards 2024. Specialising in bespoke temporary staffing, permanent recruitment, and interim management solutions.

Since its inception, Jiggle has been committed to bridging the gap between talented individuals and leading businesses across the UK. The nomination for the Yorkshire Choice Awards recognises Jiggle's rapid growth, innovative approach, and significant contributions to the business community.

"We are immensely proud to be nominated for such a prestigious award," said Nicola Brookes, Jiggle’s Head of Operations. "Our team has worked tirelessly to provide exceptional recruitment and staffing services, and this nomination is a testament to our efforts. We are proud to contribute to the success of businesses across the UK”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Choice Awards are known for celebrating exceptional businesses and individuals who significantly impact their community and industries. The "New Starter Business of the Year" category highlights businesses that have demonstrated notable growth and innovation.