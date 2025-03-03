Japanese-style restaurant in Doncaster offering the best in sushi and ramen launches an “all you can eat menu”

A Japanese-style restaurant in Doncaster offering the best in hand-crafted sushi and soul-warming ramen, is launching an “all you can eat menu”.

Mimik Sushi is in the city centre so if you’re craving an authentic taste of Japan without leaving Doncaster, look no further.

Indulge in fresh, artfully prepared sushi rolls, sashimi, and nigiri made with premium ingredients.

Whether you’re a fan of classic California rolls or adventurous enough to try ther Chef’s Special Maki, every bite is a celebration of flavor and craftsmanship.

Dive into steaming bowls of rich, slow-simmered ramen broths—tonkotsu, miso, shoyu, or spicy tantanmen. Paired with springy noodles, tender chashu pork, and perfectly marinated eggs, our ramen is comfort in every spoonful.

The restuarant is based on Wood Street and is open from noon until 10pm Wednesday to Monday.

Mimik Sushi launches its new “all you can eat menu” from this Sunday, June 1, and it will take place every Sunday noon-10pm.