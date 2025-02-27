It’s official: Doncaster’s kebab restaurant is one of the best

The nation’s best kebab restaurants and vans were last night revealed at the 13th British Kebab Awards – with sites in Liverpool and Barnet scooping the prestigious chef of the year awards.

The awards ceremony at the prestigious Park Plaza Westminster Hotel in London honoured Britain's best kebab chefs, restaurants and takeaways.

E.G Charcoal Grill in East Grinstead, West Sussex, won Best Delivery, with Botanik BBQ in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, being highly commended. Best Greek Restaurant and/or Takeaway was awarded to Fig Tree Grill in Potters Bar, Hertz. Tarla Restaurant - Turkish Meze & Grill in Stevenage, Hertz, was named Best Kebab Restaurant Regional.

Meanwhile our very own Lalezar on East Laith Gate in Doncaster, owned by Suleyman Koca, wase highly commended for being the best value restaurant.

One of the best kebab restaurants. Pictured inset is Suleyman Koca, owner of Lalezar which has been open since 2013.

Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards, said: “The winners of the 2025 British Kebab Awards show the strength of the industry, with great restaurants, vans and takeaways in every corner of the nation.

“Chefs are constantly reinventing and refining the classic kebab, meaning there’s something new from each one of this year’s worthy winners.

“This year's winners represent everything that makes the British kebab industry special - diversity, quality, tradition, and innovation, and we’re proud to be highlighting the leaders in this great industry."