It's fours on the doors for two Doncaster food establishments following a visit by hygiene inspectors

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 19th Sep 2024, 14:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Coppa Bar and Eatery, at Unit 2, Plantation Road, Balby, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 14.

And Royal Hotel, at West End Road, Norton, was also given a score of four on August 14.

Oof Doncaster's 275 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 178 (65 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

Related topics:DoncasterFood Standards AgencyNorton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.