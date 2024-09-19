It's fours on the doors for two Doncaster food establishments following a visit by hygiene inspectors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Coppa Bar and Eatery, at Unit 2, Plantation Road, Balby, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 14.

And Royal Hotel, at West End Road, Norton, was also given a score of four on August 14.

Oof Doncaster's 275 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 178 (65 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.