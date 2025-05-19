It's fives all round after food hygiene inspectors visited 15 Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Itz Delhi at 1 Priory House, Priory Walk, Doncaster; rated on May 15

• Rated 5: Simo's Cafe at 148a Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster; rated on May 15

• Rated 5: ABM Catering @ at Sir Thomas Wharton Community College, Tait Avenue, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on May 13

• Rated 5: Joanne's Tearoom at 2 Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on May 13

• Rated 5: Olive Canteen at Anglo Beef Processors Ltd Westmoor Park, Lincolnshire Way, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on May 13

• Rated 5: Thomas Franks (Polypipe) at Polypipe Plc, Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on May 13

• Rated 5: Mellors Catering Services at Barnby Dun Primary Academy, Church Road, Barnby Dun, Doncaster; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Cafe Nero at 41 St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on May 9

• Rated 5: Sinple Treats at 88-90 St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on May 9

• Rated 5: Pizza Hut at 15 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on May 7

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Foresters Arms at Village Street, Adwick Le Street, Doncaster; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Pinchos Gin & Cocktail Bar at 17 High Street, Doncaster; rated on April 24

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Roma Pizza at 50 Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on May 15

• Rated 5: The Pizza Joint - Doncaster at 2 Kingsway House, Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on May 7

• Rated 5: Bessacarr Bakery at 29 Nostell Place, Bessacarr, Doncaster; rated on May 6