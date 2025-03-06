IT firm Jibba Jabba signs fresh deal with Club Doncaster

Club Doncaster and IT and telecoms company Jibba Jabba are set for another year of successful collaboration, following the firm’s renewal of their silver partnership with the 100Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses at the firm say signing up for another 12 months was “an easy decision” as they praised the fresh link-up.

Club Doncaster’s 100Club is a partnership programme that aims to connect businesses through the power and love of sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through Doncaster Rovers FC, Doncaster Rovers Belles LFC, Doncaster Rugby League FC and the Club Doncaster Foundation, the 100Club at Club Doncaster works with local, regional, national and global businesses to pursue their commercial objectives.

Jibba Jabba has signed a fresh deal with Club Doncaster.

The 100Club represents a tight-knit network, providing opportunities to form lasting commercial relationships through a full and varied events calendar, including networking meetings, hospitality places and match tickets.

Jibba Jabba provides professional and friendly managed IT and telecoms services that cater to the needs of growing businesses.

Their fully managed technology solutions are not only affordable but also designed to help manage your technology stack, with IT Support, cyber security, business broadband, backup data, update software and systems, and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Jibba Jabba, they understand that every business is unique, and that's why they offer customised solutions that are tailored to specific needs.

Jibba Jabba MD, Ashley Harris, said: "Having been involved with Club Doncaster's Club 100 for several years, being based in the Eco-Power Stadium and with our roots firmly in Doncaster it was an easy decision to continue our silver partnership for another year.

“We get great value from working with the team, attending events and getting to know and networking with other partners.

“We look forward to continuing the value we get into the next 12 months."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaynor Waddington, Head of Partnerships at Club Doncaster added: “We have had a long-standing partnership with Jibba Jabba and it’s fantastic to have them on board for another year.

“Their ongoing support is invaluable and it’s great to hear that they get a lot from the partnership too – that’s what it’s all about!”

For more information on partnership opportunities at Club Doncaster please contact [email protected]