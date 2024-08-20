Investment opportunity available featuring 90 apartments within a prominent Doncaster city centre property
Princegate House, Waterdale, is a recently developed property which agents Alex Sweetman and James Bunce believe has significant potential.
It comprises a five storey building arranged into a mix of 90 self-contained studio and one bedroom apartments, along with communal and service areas, with a fenced rear car park for 20 vehicles, plus a bike store.
The unbroken freehold interest promises diversified income from standard rental agreements, short term “Airbnb”-style managed lets and on-site car parking.
James Bunce, a surveyor in Watling Real Estate’s Leeds office, said: “The position of Princegate House within Doncaster centre means it is only a short walk from the Frenchgate Shopping Centre, and the city’s main transport interchange, which offer excellent transport links alongside a plentiful supply of convenience retailing, a multiplex cinema and a diverse array of restaurants, pubs and clubs.
“It also neighbours the recently developed Waterdale Civic and Cultural Quarter, which is steadily becoming a local attraction in its own right and is promising to transform the wider Waterdale area.”
The property currently generates a gross annual income of £555,613 with a 2024 operating budget of circa £218,000.
Further information is available at https://watling.com/property/223046/
or via James Bunce on [email protected]
