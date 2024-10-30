Inspectors rate 15 Doncaster food establishments for their hygiene

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 30th Oct 2024, 11:26 BST
Food Standards Agency inspectors recently visited 15 Doncaster food establishments and rated them for their hygiene.

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Smith's Cafe, at 36 Oversley Road, Wheatley: rated on on September 23

• Rated 5: Mellors Catering Services at Hall Cross Academy, Thorne Road; rated on October 24

Inspectors rate 15 Doncaster food establishments for their hygiene.placeholder image
Inspectors rate 15 Doncaster food establishments for their hygiene.

• Rated 5: Bayleaf and Beyond Ltd at 55 Doncaster Road, Armthorpe; rated on October 23

• Rated 5: Unique Occasions at Loversall Farm, Bubup Hill, Loversall; rated on October 22

• Rated 5: Lynnies Lunch Stop at 39 Market Place, Doncaster; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Zaras at 1 Sunderland Street, Tickhill; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Elior @ BMW Thorne at Bmw Thorne, Paddock Lane, Thorne; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Tickhill Pop in Lunch Club at 8 Buttercross Court, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on October 9

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Manvers Arms at Harlington Road, Adwick Upon Dearne, Doncaster; rated on October 22

• Rated 5: Cumberland Hotel at Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: The Warehouse at 27 North Bridge Road, Doncaster; rated on October 16

• Rated 3: The Blue Bell at 11 Manor Road, Hatfield, Doncaster; rated on September 20

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Shimla Restaurant at 10a Church Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on October 23

• Rated 5: JoJo's at 1 St Sepulchre Gate; rated on October 15

• Rated 5: Lucky Six at 70 High Street, Bentley; rated on October 3

