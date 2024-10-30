Food Standards Agency inspectors recently visited 15 Doncaster food establishments and rated them for their hygiene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Smith's Cafe, at 36 Oversley Road, Wheatley: rated on on September 23

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Mellors Catering Services at Hall Cross Academy, Thorne Road; rated on October 24

Inspectors rate 15 Doncaster food establishments for their hygiene.

• Rated 5: Bayleaf and Beyond Ltd at 55 Doncaster Road, Armthorpe; rated on October 23

• Rated 5: Unique Occasions at Loversall Farm, Bubup Hill, Loversall; rated on October 22

• Rated 5: Lynnies Lunch Stop at 39 Market Place, Doncaster; rated on October 18

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Zaras at 1 Sunderland Street, Tickhill; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Elior @ BMW Thorne at Bmw Thorne, Paddock Lane, Thorne; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Tickhill Pop in Lunch Club at 8 Buttercross Court, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on October 9

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Manvers Arms at Harlington Road, Adwick Upon Dearne, Doncaster; rated on October 22

• Rated 5: Cumberland Hotel at Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: The Warehouse at 27 North Bridge Road, Doncaster; rated on October 16

• Rated 3: The Blue Bell at 11 Manor Road, Hatfield, Doncaster; rated on September 20

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Shimla Restaurant at 10a Church Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on October 23

• Rated 5: JoJo's at 1 St Sepulchre Gate; rated on October 15

• Rated 5: Lucky Six at 70 High Street, Bentley; rated on October 3