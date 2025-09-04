Innovation, Partnership, and Leadership: Gala Technology Celebrates Three Prestigious Nominations

Gala Technology recognised for innovation, collaboration, and leadership with multiple finalist nominations at the region’s most prestigious business awards.

Gala Technology, the award-winning innovators behind the multi-channel and payment security solution SOTpay, has been announced as a triple finalist at the Doncaster Business Awards 2025, reflecting the company’s continued drive for excellence in innovation, partnership, and leadership.

The company has been shortlisted in Innovation of the Year, Partnership of the Year, and Business Person of the Year (for CEO Jason Mace). These nominations recognise Gala Technology’s commitment to transforming the payment landscape, building powerful collaborations, and leading with vision and purpose.

As the UK’s most prestigious regional business event, the Doncaster Business Awards celebrate organisations and leaders making a lasting impact on the economy and community. For Gala Technology, this recognition not only celebrates its achievements but also signals its growing influence across sectors reliant on secure, frictionless payments.

Three Prestigious Nominations

Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Technology, commented: “To be recognised in three categories is a huge honour and testament to the passion and creativity of our entire team. Gala Technology was founded on the belief that innovation can truly solve customer pain points and reshape industries, and these nominations reaffirm that vision. I am proud of how far we’ve come and even more excited for what lies ahead.”

Chris Evans, Senior Business Development Manager at Gala Technology, added: “At the heart of what we do is our mission to deliver tangible value for our customers. SOTpay is not just about secure payments; it’s about enabling businesses to grow with confidence, reduce risk, and improve sales conversion. These nominations reflect the positive impact our technology has on our clients and their customers alike.”

Steve Biggs, Chief Technology Officer at Gala Technology, said: “Innovation is more than a buzzword at Gala Technology; it’s embedded in our culture. From R&D to product delivery, we are constantly seeking new ways to simplify payments, strengthen compliance, and harness technology to meet evolving industry needs. Being shortlisted for Innovation of the Year is a true validation of that commitment.”

With the winners set to be announced at the awards ceremony later this year, Gala Technology is preparing to showcase not just its achievements but also its ambitions for the future. The triple nomination cements its reputation as a leader in both technology and customer-centric solutions.