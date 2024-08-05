An iconic Doncaster store is to move to new premises after more than 60 years.

Child and nursery store the Stork Pram and Cot Centre has been a permanent fixture on the corner of Market Road and Copley Road since the 1960s,

But bosses have announced the store will move into new premises in the Market Place later this month.

Announcing news of the move via social media, a spokesperson said: “We are moving.

After 60 years in our current location it's time for a change.

"Don't worry, we aren't going far.

"Only 150m closer into to town.

"Better parking, more modern shop but the same great service and knowledge generations of families have been able to trust.

“We plan to move to our new home late August. Exciting times ahead.”

The firm is moving into new premises in Market Place between the Primark and Bonmarche stores, a spokesperson announced.