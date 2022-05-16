Iconic Doncaster dining venue closes down for second time in two years

Woods Tea Rooms, which has been one of Doncaster’s most popular restauarants for three decades, has shut down again after telling customers: “Unfortunately we just couldn’t continue.”

The genteel cafe in Wood Street in Doncaster town centre re-opened under new management in the summer of 2020 after closing down earlier in the same year ahead of the Covid pandemic.

But the shutters have now gone up again at the venue, which has been compared to iconic Yorkshire tea room Bettys for its traditional service and picturesque setting.

Woods Tea Rooms has closed its doors for a second time.

A message shared on social media announcing the closure said: “It's been a pleasure to be part of one of the original standing tea rooms in Doncaster.

“Management and staff are incredibly sad this is now what the business has become.

“Unfortunately we just couldn't continue.

“Thank you for your continued support and custom over the years.”

Bosses also blamed rising energy prices and the lasting impact of coronavirus for the closure.

In March 2020, customers were left reeling with shock after the venue announced its closure after 28 years.

The Facebook post said: “Sadly we closed yesterday after twenty eight years of our fabulous team making and serving top quality home made food under the leadership of the amazing Tracy Woods who worked here all that time.

“Thank you to all our customers and people over the years for making this a Doncaster institution