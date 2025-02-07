Hundreds of jobs will be lost as major Doncaster firm announces closure of site

Hundreds of jobs will be lost at a major city centre firm after it was announced this morning that it would be closing its Doncaster site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Wabtec, based in Hexthorpe, were given the news at a briefing from the company head Tim Bentley.

The Free Press believes the announcement revealed the site would be closed and works move to another facility in Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An employee, who did not wish to be named, said: “Nearly 400 local workers are going to lose jobs.

Jobs will be lost at Wabtec in Doncaster.

“He (Tim Bentley) made the management sign NDA so the workforce wouldn't find out but someone leaked it to the shop floor.”

They added: “Tim Bentley has said the Doncaster site is not viable”.

Wabtec describes itself as the world’s foremost rail technology company, leading the way in creating a more sustainable freight and passenger transportation network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On its website it states: "Our values are based on safety, innovation for customers, operational excellence, and teamwork.

“Wabtec operates under two financial reporting segments: Freight segment, which includes Equipment, Components, Services and Digital Intelligence; and the Transit segment, which includes Equipment and Aftermarket Services.”

The company traces its roots back to the early 20th century in America and has been a leading employer in Doncaster for decades.

We will bring you more on this as we get it.