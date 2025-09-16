Huge Doncaster distribution warehouse sold off in £30 million deal

A massive Doncaster distribution warehouse has been sold off in a £30 million deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property, built in 2002, comprises two warehouse units at Trax Park, adjacent to the rail freight terminal, and is currently let to Wincanton until September 2027.

It was acquired in 2014 and has been sold in a £29.25m deal by Swiss Life Asset Managers UK on behalf of the Property Income Trust for Charities (PITCH).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PITCH invested in the region of £100m into logistics assets over a two-year period.

The distrubtion depot has been sold in a £30 million deal.

Simon Martindale, fund director of PITCH, said: “Trax Park has been an excellent long-term performer for the fund providing attractive, resilient and growing income and strong capital growth having substantially exceeded its original underwriting assumptions.

"We continue to have strong conviction in the warehouse sector and intend to maintain our long-term overweight allocation but with a disciplined focus on modern, well specified buildings to coincide with more discerning occupier requirements.”