Huge ASDA supermarket building in Doncaster listed on popular property selling site for seven million pounds

The commercial property is up for sale for an eye watering seven million pounds.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 1st November 2021, 2:18 pm

The Asda Superstore in Carcroft is currently listed for sale on Right Move.

The 57,000 square foot property on High Street is listed for £7,650,000.

The building is for sale for more than seven million pounds.

That works out to £134.21 per square foot.

The property comes with the car park which can house 340 vehicles and includes adjoining land (0.4 acres) that has planning approval for a petrol station.

The sale is ground rent and would cover the next 52 years.

