Hotel and halls collection named finalist for Local Impact of the Year at Doncaster Business Awards

The Crown Bawtry Collection is proud to announce it has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Local Impact of the Year at the prestigious Doncaster Business Awards 2025, recognising its commitment to community, charity, and corporate social responsibility across all three venues: The Crown Hotel, Bawtry Hall, and Rossington Hall.

At the heart of this recognition is the collection’s growing reputation as a business that doesn’t just operate in the community, it invests in it.

From organising charity campaigns and litter picks to providing spaces for local causes and staff-led volunteering, the collection has embedded CSR into its daily operations.

In 2024 and 2025, the business:

The Crown Hotel.

Helped raise over £10,000 for Cancer Research UK through its flagship Pink Bawtry campaign, which included JustGiving fundraising, a charity ball, and a powerful community photoshoot featuring Doncaster Rovers and Doncaster Belles players.

Became a bra donation point in both 2024 and 2025, encouraging guests and the local community to donate pre-loved bras to support breast cancer charities and promote body positivity.

Donated over 100 toys to children in local hospitals and foster care through the Bus Full of Christmas Toy Appeal, in partnership with Doncaster Rovers FC.

Raised nearly £3,000 over the last two years through staff participation in Race for Life Pretty Muddy. supporting vital cancer research.

Took part in regular litter picks to help keep Bawtry clean and beautiful.

A newly created CSR Manager role, inspired by team member Charlotte Lister’s micro-volunteering with the RSPCA and her feature on BBC’s The One Show, has further strengthened the company’s community focus. This role ensures that giving back is not just a side project, it’s a core part of the business.

Craig Dowie, Managing Director of the Crown Bawtry Collection, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognised for our local impact. Our CSR efforts come from a genuine belief that businesses should play an active role in making their communities better places to live and work. This shortlisting is a testament to our team’s passion and generosity.”

The Doncaster Business Awards will be held later this year, celebrating the region’s most inspiring and impactful businesses.