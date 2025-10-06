Historic Rossington Hall hosts climactic final of Channel 4’s popular TV show Four in a Bed
As one of the UK’s most iconic country house venues, Rossington Hall provided a fitting, majestic backdrop for the climactic results reveal.
For viewers of Four in a Bed, in which competing B&B owners stay in one another’s premises, rate each other’s hospitality, and ultimately decide who will claim the top spot, this season’s final episode promised drama, surprises, and emotional payoffs, all set amid the grandeur of Rossington Hall.
“It was an absolute pleasure to welcome the filming crew to Rossington Hall for this final reveal,” said a hall spokesperson.
The Four in a Bed production team, led by Lighthouse Productions, collaborated closely with Rossington Hall’s events and hospitality staff to ensure seamless logistics, hospitality, décor, and technical support.
Filming brought local crew hires, vendors, and service providers into play, reinforcing Rossington Hall’s role as a hub for regional creative and production activity.
Earlier in 2025, Rossington Hall was acquired by The Crown Bawtry Collection, which has outlined plans to invest further in events, filming, and guest experiences at the venue.
The final Four in a Bed episode featuring Rossington Hall was aired on Channel 4 last Friday, October 3, but you can watch it on catch up at https://www.channel4.com/