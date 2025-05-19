Historic Doncaster hall to play host to business networking event

By Darren Burke
Published 19th May 2025, 09:48 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 09:49 BST
A historic Doncaster hall is to play host to a business networking event for members of the local community to get together.

Bawtry Hall, which was built in 1778 and which was used as an RAF command centre during World War Two, will host the Visit Bawtry Networking Event from 4pm to 8pm on June 26.

A spokesperson said: “It’s a chance to meet and catch up with other Bawtry businesses and friends.”

The house is now a high quality wedding venue.

