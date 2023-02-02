"Highest rated dessert shop" in Doncaster put up for sale "with heavy heart"

Sweet Thing Desserts, which is based in Conisbrough, has been put on the market for nearly £60,000.

Announcing the decision on social media, a spokesman for the firm said: “It’s with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision that we’re selling the business due to one of our owners retiring and the other following a career in teaching.

“The business is very successful and profitable with all accounts available on request.

Sweet Thing desserts has been put on the market. (Photo: Hilton Smythe).

“We’re the highest rated dessert shop in the area with a very good return customer rate.

"We’ve built the business over the last 2 1/2 years, situated in the heart of Conisbrough next to Sainsbury’s. There’s a huge scope for growth as we’ve never done any paid advertising.

“We’ll continue to open until the right buyer comes along.”

The unit, in Excelsior Court, is being advertised for sale HERE by Hilton Smythe.

A spokesman said: “The dessert shop was established by our clients in 2020, and have built up an excellent reputation during its short time of trading.

"The business has now come to the open market due to some of clients desire to retire.

"Sweet Thing Desserts prides itself on the quality of its food which is freshly prepared on the premises.

"The business offers a takeaway or home delivery service. Orders can be made via Just Eat or through their own website.”

A brochure describes the premises as having “huge scope for growth, regular and repeat custom” and is “fully functional and ready to go.”

The sale includes a fan oven, crepe maker, waffle maker and microwave, blenders, a fridge, freezer, display chiller, slush machine and all stock and food preparation items.

It added: “We are advised that the dessert shop is being sold on a leasehold basis, with the current lease having 10 months left on the 3 year lease. The rent for this lease is £350.

"A buyer would need to negotiate a new lease length with the landlord. The new rent will be £395 per month.”