Here's where pub-goers can get a pint for just 99p in Doncaster.

Pub-goers can enjoy a January Sale at three pubs in Doncaster - including a pint of Worthington’s beer at 99p.

Wetherspoon managers at The Gate House in High Street and The Red Lion in Market Place, both in Doncaster, as well as The Old Market Hall in Market Street, Mexborough, are reducing the price of a range of drinks and meals from Thursday January 2 until Thursday January 16 inclusive.

The drinks featured in the sale include real ale (Worthington’s, Ruddles and Doom Bar), Coldwater Creek wine (250ml glass of Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Rose, Merlot), a range of low and alcohol-free drinks (Guinness 0.0%, 0% cocktails, Gordon’s pink gin 0.0% (served with a mixer), Corona Cero, Brewdog Punk AF, Stella Artois Alcohol Free, Heineken 0.0, Erdinger, Thatchers zero, Koppaberg Alcohol Free, Adnams Ghost Ship, Beck’s Blue) and a selection of soft drinks including Pepsi Max, Pepsi Max Cherry, R Whites Lemonade.

The pubs will also be offering Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate, including free refills. Served all day every day.

The sale price includes a pint of Ruddles for £1.29, Coldwater Creek wine (250ml glass) for £2.49, Gordon’s pink gin 0.0% (served with a mixer) for £1.49, a bottle of Stella Artois Alcohol Free for £1.49, Pepsi Max (398ml glass) for £1.49 and Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate (with free refills) at £1.29.

Customers can also enjoy savings on food too, with three burger meal deals that includes chips and a drink; 3oz American burger, 3oz classic beef burger or Crunchy chicken strip burger.

The price is £6.52 with an alcoholic drink and £4.99 with a non-alcoholic drink. There are also three breakfast offers priced at £2.99; a choice of any muffins (including one which contains fried egg, sausage, bacon, American style cheese) a choice of sausage or bacon butty or any breakfast wrap (including one which contains fried egg, bacon, sausage, hash brown, cheddar cheese).

There are vegetarian options for each of the breakfast offers. All breakfast offers include free refills of coffee, tea or hot chocolate. There is also a choice of any soft drink (from a range of 30).

The Gate House manager Benjamin Leese said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

“The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. “This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.

“I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.

“As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly.”