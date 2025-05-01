Here's how you could get a seat on huge new airship being built in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in Doncaster are being given the chance to book their seats on the first flights of huge new airships being built in the city.

Hybrid Air Vehicles, the innovative aerospace company behind Airlander, a massive new passenger airship, are giving members of the public the opportunity to secure their seats via a crowdfunding investment.

The firm are currently raising cash on Crowdcube, a UK based platform, where the general public can invest in high growth, private businesses.

A spokesperson said: “This gives the general public a unique opportunity to own shares in the future of aviation, being built in Doncaster, with the upside of securing a seat on a UK flight on Airlander as soon as it is ready for passenger operations.

The Airlander 10 is being built in Doncaster.

"Seats on these early UK flights are secured as rewards from £750 investment onwards.”

Hybrid Air Vehicles’ first aircraft to market, Airlander 10, is due to be in service from 2029.

These flights will take place once the aircraft is type certified and ready for passenger service around 2029.

The Crowdcube pitch, which you can find out more about HERE has already raised nearly £770,000.

Deals being offered include:

From £750 - Take flight on Airlander. Be the first to secure a seat on one of the early UK flights.

From £1,250 - Secure two seats on an early UK flights, experiencing Airlander in a mobility configuration, soaring above the landscape below.

From £2,000 - Secure four seats – and share a unique experience with your family or friends as you become some of the first people to fly on Airlander.

From £5,000 - Secure four seats plus an advanced opportunity to join staff at the Airlander factory, learn more about the aircraft and pilot it in a simulator.

Last year, it was announced that the huge new factory would create 1,200 jobs.

The facility at Carcroft Common will see the testing, certification and production of up to 24 Airlander per year.

It will house cutting-edge aerospace production equipment, such as new assembly lines for Airlander’s composite-based airframe, propulsion systems, and electrical and avionics systems.

Airlander 10 is a new type of ultra-low emissions aircraft capable of carrying 100 passengers, or ten tonnes of payload and the reserved orderbook stands in excess of £1bn.