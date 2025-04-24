Here are the finalists in the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025
Now in its eighth year, the awards ceremony recognises excellence across 14 categories, highlighting the achievements of apprentices and the crucial roles played by employers and training providers in developing talent for the future.
It is a celebration of the outstanding individuals, training providers and businesses shaping the region’s thriving apprenticeship community.
A spokesperson said: “Our esteemed panel of judges, comprising industry experts, diligently reviewed every nomination to determine this year’s finalists and eventual winners.
“The judging process was meticulous, reflecting the high calibre of submissions received across the region.
“We extend our sincere thanks to our judging panel:
“DR Graham Honeyman CBE - Managing director, Sarach Steel Technologies Ltd.
“Andy Clarke – Head of strategic partnerships, Ahead Partnership.
“Natalie Evans – Apprenticeship lead, Asda.
“Bex Darch – Learning specialist, Arla Foods.
“Keith Richardson – Hub manager, South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub.
“Ellie Jobes – Group people director, Alfred Bagnall & Sons (Support Services) Ltd.
“Darren Jones - Head of UK learning and development, AESSEAL.
“Their expertise and careful consideration have been invaluable in selecting a group of finalists that truly represent the passion, talent and ambition driving apprenticeships in South Yorkshire.”
Winners will be announced at a live awards ceremony on Thursday, May 8 at Sheffield United Football Club. Guests will gather from 6.45pm for a welcome drink, kindly sponsored by Sheffield United Football Club, ahead of a celebratory evening of networking, dinner and award presentations.
The spokesperson said: “The campaign has once again seen incredible entries from across South Yorkshire, with nominations submitted by apprentices themselves, employers, colleagues and training providers.
“Categories also recognise outstanding employers and mentors who go above and beyond to nurture apprenticeship talent.”
Here are the 2025 finalists:
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
Amy Scott, Hollybank Trust
Mckenzie Stephenson, Tiny Tots Day Nursery
Advanced Apprentice of the Year
Deryn Keeney, Kitlocker.com
Haaris Malik, AESSEAL Marine
Lauren Rayner, EN:Able Futures
Lilly O'Loughlin, AESSEAL plc
Rebecca Beever, Straaltechniek UK Ltd
Taylor Foster, OLS Ltd
Higher Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by University of Sheffield
Daniel Andrew, The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust
Ebony Woodhall, Glass Technology Services Ltd
Degree Apprentice of the Year
Ava Kennedy, Total Access Health Ltd
Brendan Wilcock, Arnold Magnetic Technologies
Hashim Din, The Rotherham Foundation Hospital Trust
Nicholas Murdoch, Waldeck Consulting
Tara Cusworth, Glass Technology Services Ltd
Construction Apprentice of the Year
Nathaniel Bradbury, NG Bailey
Samuel Jinks, Dalton Roofing Ltd
Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Sheffield Hallam University
Augustinas Slučka, NHS England South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board
Christine Hazlehurst, NHS Rotherham Trust
Courtney Ellis, Rotherham, Doncaster, and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH)
Emilie Littlewood, The University of Sheffield/ Sheffield Teaching Hospitals
Emily Grainger, Bluebell Wood Hospice
Michelle Heaversedge, Rotherham, Doncaster, and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH)
Rosie Herold, Rotherham, Doncaster, and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH)
Stacey Mullee, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Sheffield Forgemasters
Alex Whinfrey-Gibson, H+H UK Limited
Bailey Turner, Power Control & Automation Solutions Ltd
Bradley Cooper, OLS Ltd
Erica Davison, Siemens Healthineers
Harry Clayton, E and S Swift
Joseph J Woodhead, ITM Power
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
Connor Wilson-Bow, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals / NHS
Nicola McKinlay, S.M.I.L.E Day opportunities - City of Doncaster Council
Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year
Leon Martin, 3Squared
Rebecca Beever, Straaltechniek UK Ltd
SME Employer of the Year
Dalton Roofing Ltd
Dearneside Fabrications
EDGEPS Limited
One2Call Ltd
Waldeck Consulting
Large Employer of the Year
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Equans
St Leger Homes of Doncaster Ltd
William Hare Limited
Apprentice Ambassador of the Year, sponsored by Barnsley College
Charlotte Elliott, Founder & CE of Affinity2020
Gary Sollitt, William Hare Limited
Joseph J Woodhead, ITM Power
Leanne Bott, Equans
Mentor of the Year, sponsored by Rotherham, Doncaster & South Humber NHS Foundation Trust
Adam Moody, Far'n'Beyond
Cameron Sinclair, First Intuition Yorkshire and Humber
Charlotte Gee and Jagdish Pichaimuthu, Nufarm UK
Jonathan Pucci, South Yorkshire Police
Nicole Woodford, University of Sheffield
Rachel Barry & Helen Moorhouse, Liverpool University Hospital Trust
Rhian Burrows, Unilever
Training Provider/Programme of the Year, sponsored by AESSEAL
First Intuition Yorkshire and Humber
Health & Social Care Apprenticeship Provision - Sheffield Hallam University
Lavender International NDT
Lifetime Training Ltd
The University of Sheffield
Total Training Provision
Whyy? Change
The spokesperson said: “Join us as we applaud the remarkable achievements of South Yorkshire’s apprentices and the businesses championing them.”
For more details about the event, visit www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk
For further inquiries or interest in presenting one of the awards as an event sponsor, please contact our event manager, Haroldine Lockwood, at [email protected]
