Halfords: interviews offered to all ATS staff affected by Doncaster branch closing along with support for impacted customers

Halfords, the UK’s leading provider of motoring services and products, has extended an offer of interviews to all members of staff affected by the closure of the ATS Euromaster branches in Barnsley, Bradford, Huddersfield and Doncaster.

This follows ATS Euromaster’s recent announcement that 86 of its service centres are set to close.

With 639 garages nationwide, including branches in these affected towns, Halfords is one of the UK’s largest employers of automotive technicians. The company services, maintains, and repairs vehicles for 1,400,000 customers annually.

The UK is currently experiencing a shortage of qualified automotive technicians, with the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) estimating 20,000 vacancies in the sector.

Halfords remains committed to creating rewarding career pathways, offering opportunities for qualified technicians looking to develop new skills—such as EV servicing—as well as young people entering the industry through apprenticeships.

In addition to supporting ATS employees, Halfords is also stepping in to help customers affected by the closures, ensuring they continue to have access to trusted and competitive automotive services.

To assist those whose bookings are impacted by ATS branch closures, Halfords garages will prioritise MOT and other service bookings originally made with ATS wherever possible, helping customers avoid delays and ensuring their vehicles remain roadworthy.

“We are pleased to be working in partnership with ATS to explore employment opportunities for affected colleagues, while also ensuring that motorists in these parts of Yorkshire continue to have access to competitive, convenient, and trusted automotive services,” said Steve Warburton, who is Halfords Divisional Director