Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Roughly half of South Yorkshire businesses have faced some form of disruption over the last five years — or have otherwise had their ambitions curtailed — as a result of not being able to access the financial support they need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is according to the findings of a recent poll on the subject that was conducted by three chambers of commerce.

The Access to Finance Survey was open August to September and canvassed the views of organisations from across Doncaster, Sheffield, and also Barnsley and Rotherham. Among other things, respondents were asked if they feel confident that they know where they can turn to for business finance, which forms of relevant support are on their radar, and what their top considerations would be when it comes to making a decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now available to read in full, the insights gleaned from this shed light on real experiences and challenges that are faced by our region’s wealth creators today, as they go about seeking the loans or investments that will help them grow. One headline finding is that, while four in ten South Yorkshire firms have in fact sought business finance in the past five years, only around half are actually confident that they would know where to turn in this situation.

Half of South Yorkshire businesses have experienced disruption due to lack of access to finance, according to new survey results.

As the questionnaire results then go on to explain, the vast majority of firms in our region are unaware of the full suite of options available to them here. Indeed, although banks might be recognised as an obvious route to take (as identified by 83 per cent of respondents), awareness of all other forms of support and lenders was well below 50 per cent, and some beneath ten per cent.

Reacting to the results, the Chief Execs of the chambers issued the following joint statement: “These findings are eye-opening and worth paying attention to, especially once we take into account the very tangible impact that it can have for a business when they cannot find the financial support they need.

“Concerningly, 44 per cent of our respondents told us that a lack of said access has indeed caused disruption for them, or otherwise forced them to scale back their ambitions, in the last half-decade alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is therefore important that we, as a region, heed what the private sector is telling us and respond to these challenges.

“In terms of what businesses are looking for, a convenient application process and the ability to talk to somebody were regularly cited as top considerations. In fact, both of these ranked above the competitiveness of the offer in question, or even the reputability of the brand they were speaking to.

“Elsewhere, almost half of respondents indicated that they would be interested in accessing a programme designed to connect them up with new investment opportunities, while there was also a similar appetite for a low percent government loan targeted at supporting investment in decarbonisation.

“With the business community having articulated its needs, it is now incumbent upon the region to ensure that they are being met; the Chambers can provide a conduit to local businesses but it is incumbent on the providers of alternative finance to work with us and to extend their marketing and business engagement efforts to ensure that finance is getting to the parts of the economy that need it.”

Conducted by the three South Yorkshire Chambers, The Access To Finance Survey was sponsored by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and Clear Insurance Management. As well as focussing on the titular theme, this poll also included more general questions about the overall state of the economy, with these insights then feeding into the nationwide Quarterly Economic Survey (QES). More information about the QES, and how its insights are used to influence policymakers and national decision-makers, can be found here.