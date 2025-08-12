Growing Doncaster business sees workforce reach nearly 200

A growing Doncaster business which first came into being thirty years ago has seen its workforce reach nearly 200 employees.

Junction 4 Pallets has grown significantly in the past two years, increasing its number of employees from 162 to 193.

The firm has taken on staff to fill new roles across the business, including raw materials purchasing, account management, health and safety, marketing and pallet collections.

Starting life on a small farm 30 years ago, Junction 4 Pallets has become a leading pallet service provider across the UK and Europe.

Headquartered in Armthorpe, the firm has expanded to areas in Scotland and the Midlands.

Not only this, but J4’s Superhub site in Coventry recently began working 24/7 to match increasing demand for its pallet products and services.

Speaking about the expansion at Junction 4’s Coventry superhub, site manager, Jamie Brotherhood, says: “Since taking on new staff and starting night shifts at our Coventry site, we have seen a great improvement in volumes being produced and, as a site, this has given us the flexibility to help us achieve the productivity required.”

In Scotland, Junction 4 Pallets have taken on several new staff to bolster its workforce, assisting in customer on-site management operations.

Speaking about the developments in Alloa, site manager, Andy Taylor, said: “Firstly I’d like to personally thank my team for their continued efforts and dedication towards the operation up at Alloa, we recently received praise from OI management for the entire operation on-site.

“OI glass built a new furnace to fuel several new factory lines, so it was necessary to grow the workforce.”

Junction 4 Pallets’ head of HR, Michelle Clarke said: “The challenge was set for the HR Department and, as a team, we have stepped up and delivered on J4’s growth plans, working collaboratively with all functions in the business to achieve this goal.

"This has meant some strategic thinking and often complex initiatives, focusing not only on recruitment, but on training and development as well as the overall experience that a new employee has with J4.

"I would like to thank my team who have worked extremely hard to deliver the results and to those that have worked with us on this journey, your input and support has been invaluable.”