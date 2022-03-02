Riverside Volvo on Wheatley Hall Road is launching Volvo’s first ever purely electric car, the C40 Recharge, with a three-day event that explores the future of electric motoring, alongside test drives of its electrified model range.

The event, which runs from Friday March 4 to Sunday, March 6, will allow visitors to get answers to any questions they have about electric cars, from their sustainability credentials to what they are really like to live with, hence the event’s ‘zero omissions’ name.

The electric car is launched this weekend

With a bold and sleek design, the C40 comes with a large battery, allowing drivers to travel up to 274 miles on a single charge. With rapid charging integrated into its core design, owners of the C40 can charge their car from 10 to 80 per cent in just 37 minutes, allowing them to feel confident and relaxed on the road.

Visitors to the event can enjoy a Swedish ‘fika’ coffee break and find out more about Volvo’s evolution to becoming a fully electric car company by 2030 from members of the Riverside Volvo team.

Visitors will also have the chance to get behind the wheel of Volvo’s latest electrified models, including the C40, to ensure they can experience their chosen Volvo’s full potential.

Gary Burns, Service Manager, said: “We’re delighted to welcome visitors through our doors for the launch of the new C40 Recharge with an event that celebrates electric driving.

The new zero emissions vehicle can be seen over three days

“We are incredibly excited to have the new Volvo C40 Recharge, which, alongside the award-winning XC40 Recharge, truly showcases the future of motoring.”