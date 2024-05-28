Greenlit city centre office building to become Artificial Intelligence hub
On Thursday (23 May) Doncaster Council revealed the details of Gateway One, an office and retail building that was greenlit by the planning committee in January.
The site will revolve around digital technology, with hopes to allow Doncaster to progress as a centre of excellence for Artificial Intelligence.
Local AI firm Automatic Analytics will become a founder member of the project, with several other businesses expected to take residence in the building.
According to the council, the site’s design will “enable businesses and entrepreneurs to co-locate with other likeminded businesses and industry leaders to collaborate, develop local supply chain opportunities, access local, regional, and national business support provision, and strengthen industry links with education and skills provision.”
The £24 million building will be funded by the Town Deal which was granted to the council by central government.
Town Deal funding in Doncaster has been earmarked for the council’s Urban Masterplan, which aims to regenerate the city.
Located on Trafford Way, the building will contribute to the transformation of the Gateway area.
Trafford Court Offices, Wolseley Plumb Centre and a vacant retail unit will all be demolished to make way for the new site.
Office space will span across five floors, with two commercial units on the ground floor which incorporate alfresco dining.
An area of public open space will also be incorporated into the scheme, with the site being designed to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions.
Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “Our city is rapidly becoming recognised for its industry expertise around Artificial Intelligence, and I am keen to build this momentum and drive forward our ambition to regenerate our city centre and develop our economy for the 21st century.
“This is an exciting time for Doncaster city centre, with work taking place across several key areas and I look forward to seeing businesses across the city and region take advantage of this state-of-the-art facility.”
Work is expected to start on the site in early 2025, with completion expected in 2026.