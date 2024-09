Great news for 33 Doncaster food businesses as they all receive top hygiene ratings.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 33 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Strawberry Island Boat Club at Milethorn Lane, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: ABM Catering @ The Hayfield School at The Hayfield School, Hurst Lane, Auckley, Doncaster; rated on September 17

• Rated 5: Burger King at Unit 7, Herten Triangle, Herten Way, Doncaster; rated on September 17

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 30a, Lakeside Village, Wilmington Drive, Lakeside; rated on September 17

• Rated 5: Hatfield Water Park & Catering at Hatfield Water Park, Old Thorne Road, Hatfield, Doncaster; rated on September 17

• Rated 5: Taylorshaw @ Travis St Lawrence C of E primary School at Travis St Lawrence C Of E Primary School Lower, Cuckoo Lane, Hatfield, Doncaster; rated on September 17

• Rated 5: Willows of Warmsworth at 5 Mill Lane, Warmsworth, Doncaster; rated on September 17

• Rated 5: Gunhills Cafe at Gunhills Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on September 11

• Rated 5: Jimmy Piggs at 5 Far Field Road, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on September 9

• Rated 5: Mehfil Indian Brasserie at 4-6 Main Street, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on September 9

• Rated 5: Red Relish at 28 Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Hatfields at Ash Hill Road, Hatfield, Doncaster; rated on September 3

• Rated 5: The Harewood at 28 Waterdale, Doncaster; rated on September 3

• Rated 5: Meet & Eat at 56 Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on August 15

And nine ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Tavern Community Hub at Northgate Community Hub, Northgate, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on September 17

• Rated 5: Wheatley Hills RUFC at Brunel Road, Off York Road, Doncaster; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: York Bar WMC & Institute at York Bar Working Mens Club, York Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Red Lion at 38 Market Place, Doncaster; rated on September 9

• Rated 5: Tut N Shive at 6 West Laith Gate, Doncaster; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: The Hatfield Chace at Doncaster Road, Hatfield, Doncaster; rated on September 2

• Rated 5: The New Yorkshire Main Off Club at Yorkshire Main Officials Club, Edlington Lane, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: The Rugby Club House at Thornensians Rufc, Church Balk, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on July 30

• Rated 5: Norton Coronation Working Mens Club at West End Road, Norton, Doncaster; rated on May 8

Plus 10 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Dolphin Pizza at 28 Sheep Dip Lane, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on September 18

• Rated 5: Pizza Jim at 11 High Street, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on September 17

• Rated 5: Tickhill Chippy at 20 Castlegate, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on September 17

• Rated 5: Yo! Sushi at Tesco Extra, Balby, Doncaster; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Pizza Time at 230 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: The Golden Grill at 7 High Street, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on September 9

• Rated 5: Mezza Pizza at 96a Bank Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: Seafish at 18 Doncaster Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on August 21

• Rated 5: Spices Takeaway at 8 East Laith Gate, Doncaster; rated on August 21

• Rated 5: Dragon House at 57 Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on May 17