Grand final for Apprentice of the Year comes to Doncaster

The grand final of the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA) Apprentice of the Year 2025 competition is set to take place in Doncaster this month.

DN Colleges Group will host the event, in which Junior and Senior apprentices will have just six hours to scale up, sketch out and paint a complex image designed to test their stamina, accuracy and skill.

Top-scorers from five regional heats held in England, Scotland and Wales, will travel to Doncaster where they’ll battle it out to become the PDA’s Apprentice of the Year 2025.

Winners are announced at the PDA’s prestigious Premier Trophy Awards, held at Plaisterers’ Hall, London, in July.

PDA Chief Executive, Neil Ogilvie with apprentices at the Grand Final 2024 and fellow judge, Andrew Davis of the Association of Painting Craft Teachers (APCT).

PDA Chief Executive, Neil Ogilvie said: “We’re delighted to be returning to Doncaster College and University Centre for the Grand Final of this nationwide competition.

“Each year, the PDA hosts this competition with a view to providing apprentices in the trade the opportunity to test their mettle, build confidence and network with fellow apprentices across their home region.

“Apprentices who take part really value this experience as part of their journey into a ‘career in colour’ and the competition events also open up additional opportunities further down the line.”

The competition final takes place at Doncaster College and University Centre on Thursday 29 May.

For more about the PDA visit: www.paintingdecoratingassociation.co.uk