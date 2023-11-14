News you can trust since 1925
Good news as top food hygiene ratings handed to four Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 14th Nov 2023, 09:41 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 09:41 GMT
All rated five were:

The Hot Chocolate Lounge at 7 Grays Court, Denaby Main, Doncaster; rated on November 9

Tickhill Road Hospital at Tickhill Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on November 7

Doncaster Ukranian Centre at 48 Beckett Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on November 7

Saddle and Shot at 6 Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on October 27.

