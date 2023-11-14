Good news as top food hygiene ratings handed to four Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
All rated five were:
The Hot Chocolate Lounge at 7 Grays Court, Denaby Main, Doncaster; rated on November 9
Tickhill Road Hospital at Tickhill Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on November 7
Doncaster Ukranian Centre at 48 Beckett Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on November 7
Saddle and Shot at 6 Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on October 27.