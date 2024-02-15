Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Olive Catering at Northern Upholstery, Bentley Moor Lane, Carcroft, Doncaster; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: Sandringham Cafe at 93 Sandringham Road, Intake, Doncaster; rated on February 7

Good news as top food hygiene ratings awarded to 11 Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 5: Catering Kitchen at Adwick Leisure Centre, Welfare Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Relish Bar & Grill at 19 East Laith Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 23

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Bullcroft Sports And Pastimes Club at Lodge Road, Carcroft, Doncaster; rated on February 7

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fish Bits at 35 High Street, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: Fortune Cookie at 152 Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: New Curry House at 89 Owston Road, Carcroft, Doncaster; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Little T's at 2 West End Avenue, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Chips and Things at 3 The Circle, Moorends, Doncaster; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: Golden Star at 93 Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster; rated on September 8