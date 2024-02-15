News you can trust since 1925
Good news as top food hygiene ratings awarded to 11 Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 15th Feb 2024, 10:51 GMT
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Olive Catering at Northern Upholstery, Bentley Moor Lane, Carcroft, Doncaster; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: Sandringham Cafe at 93 Sandringham Road, Intake, Doncaster; rated on February 7

Good news as top food hygiene ratings awarded to 11 Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 5: Catering Kitchen at Adwick Leisure Centre, Welfare Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Relish Bar & Grill at 19 East Laith Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 23

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Bullcroft Sports And Pastimes Club at Lodge Road, Carcroft, Doncaster; rated on February 7

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fish Bits at 35 High Street, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: Fortune Cookie at 152 Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: New Curry House at 89 Owston Road, Carcroft, Doncaster; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Little T's at 2 West End Avenue, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Chips and Things at 3 The Circle, Moorends, Doncaster; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: Golden Star at 93 Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster; rated on September 8

*5 is top of the scale, this means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

