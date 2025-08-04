Good news as the top food hygiene ratings awarded to six Doncaster establishments.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all, receiving the highest rating.

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Beacon Cafe at Town End Community Hub, Conyers Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on July 31

• Rated 5: Mai Tai Cafe at 1a Swinton Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on July 24

• Rated 5: Waverley Academy at Douglas Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on July 10

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: New Wing Hing at 132 Wath Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: J L Balkanik Food Ltd at 41b Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on July 23

• Rated 5: Oceans Takeaway at 1a Cusworth Lane, Scawsby, Doncaster; rated on July 17.