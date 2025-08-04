Good news as the top food hygiene ratings awarded to six Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th Aug 2025, 09:46 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all, receiving the highest rating.

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Beacon Cafe at Town End Community Hub, Conyers Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on July 31

• Rated 5: Mai Tai Cafe at 1a Swinton Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on July 24

• Rated 5: Waverley Academy at Douglas Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on July 10

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: New Wing Hing at 132 Wath Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: J L Balkanik Food Ltd at 41b Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on July 23

• Rated 5: Oceans Takeaway at 1a Cusworth Lane, Scawsby, Doncaster; rated on July 17.

