Good news as the highest food hygiene ratings given to nine Doncaster establishments
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Kiwi Cafe at Eco Power Stadium, Stadium Way, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on June 10
• Rated 5: Cozy Bean at Unit 1, International Food Hall, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Lotus Catering at 223 Carr House Road, Belle Vue, Doncaster; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Zer Cafe at 81 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on June 4
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Owston Hall Hotel at Owston Hall, Stockbridge Lane, Owston, Doncaster; rated on June 3
• Rated 5: The Plough Inn at 2 High Street, Arksey, Doncaster; rated on June 3
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Armthorpe Sports Pavilion at Armthorpe Sports Centre, Mere Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: Subway at 44 High Street, Doncaster; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Bella Pizza at 10 High Street, Dunsville, Doncaster; rated on June 5