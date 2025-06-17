Good news as the highest food hygiene ratings given to nine Doncaster establishments.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Kiwi Cafe at Eco Power Stadium, Stadium Way, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on June 10

• Rated 5: Cozy Bean at Unit 1, International Food Hall, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Lotus Catering at 223 Carr House Road, Belle Vue, Doncaster; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Zer Cafe at 81 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on June 4

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Owston Hall Hotel at Owston Hall, Stockbridge Lane, Owston, Doncaster; rated on June 3

• Rated 5: The Plough Inn at 2 High Street, Arksey, Doncaster; rated on June 3

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Armthorpe Sports Pavilion at Armthorpe Sports Centre, Mere Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Subway at 44 High Street, Doncaster; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Bella Pizza at 10 High Street, Dunsville, Doncaster; rated on June 5