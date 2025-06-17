Good news as the highest food hygiene ratings given to nine Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th Jun 2025, 09:45 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Kiwi Cafe at Eco Power Stadium, Stadium Way, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on June 10

• Rated 5: Cozy Bean at Unit 1, International Food Hall, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on June 6

Good news as the highest food hygiene ratings given to nine Doncaster establishments.placeholder image
• Rated 5: Lotus Catering at 223 Carr House Road, Belle Vue, Doncaster; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Zer Cafe at 81 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on June 4

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Owston Hall Hotel at Owston Hall, Stockbridge Lane, Owston, Doncaster; rated on June 3

• Rated 5: The Plough Inn at 2 High Street, Arksey, Doncaster; rated on June 3

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Armthorpe Sports Pavilion at Armthorpe Sports Centre, Mere Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Subway at 44 High Street, Doncaster; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Bella Pizza at 10 High Street, Dunsville, Doncaster; rated on June 5

