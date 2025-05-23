Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Doncaster takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Olive Branch, at 3 The Old Station, West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 20.
And Indinaan, at 12 The Parade, Church Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster was also given a score of five on May 15.
Of Doncaster's 310 takeaways with ratings, 183 (59%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.