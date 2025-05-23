Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Doncaster takeaways

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 23rd May 2025, 09:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Olive Branch, at 3 The Old Station, West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 20.

And Indinaan, at 12 The Parade, Church Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster was also given a score of five on May 15.

Of Doncaster's 310 takeaways with ratings, 183 (59%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.

Related topics:DoncasterFood Standards Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice