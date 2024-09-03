Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six Doncaster establishments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Play Pit at Unit 3, Edward Road, Adwick Le Street, Doncaster; rated on August 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• Rated 5: Esquires Coffee House at Unit 15 Wheatley Hall Retail Centre, Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on August 28.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

• Rated 5: Autograph @ Redhouse DC at B & Q Distribution Warehouse, Redhouse Interchange, Rockingham Way, Brodsworth; rated on August 8.

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Posh Charcoal at Unit 3, Plantation Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on August 28.

• Rated 5: Taste of China at 22 Station Road, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on August 28.

• Rated 5: Toll Bar Grill & Pizza at 252 Askern Road, Toll Bar, Doncaster; rated on August 6.