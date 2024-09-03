Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six Doncaster establishments
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Play Pit at Unit 3, Edward Road, Adwick Le Street, Doncaster; rated on August 29.
• Rated 5: Esquires Coffee House at Unit 15 Wheatley Hall Retail Centre, Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on August 28.
• Rated 5: Autograph @ Redhouse DC at B & Q Distribution Warehouse, Redhouse Interchange, Rockingham Way, Brodsworth; rated on August 8.
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Posh Charcoal at Unit 3, Plantation Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on August 28.
• Rated 5: Taste of China at 22 Station Road, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on August 28.
• Rated 5: Toll Bar Grill & Pizza at 252 Askern Road, Toll Bar, Doncaster; rated on August 6.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.