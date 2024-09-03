Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 10:57 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Play Pit at Unit 3, Edward Road, Adwick Le Street, Doncaster; rated on August 29.

• Rated 5: Esquires Coffee House at Unit 15 Wheatley Hall Retail Centre, Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on August 28.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

• Rated 5: Autograph @ Redhouse DC at B & Q Distribution Warehouse, Redhouse Interchange, Rockingham Way, Brodsworth; rated on August 8.

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Posh Charcoal at Unit 3, Plantation Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on August 28.

• Rated 5: Taste of China at 22 Station Road, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on August 28.

• Rated 5: Toll Bar Grill & Pizza at 252 Askern Road, Toll Bar, Doncaster; rated on August 6.

