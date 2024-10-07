Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: De Warenne Academy, Gardens Lane, Conisbrough; rated October 3
• Rated 5: Chartwells Catering at Crookesbroom Primary Academy, Crookes Broom Lane, Hatfield; rated September 27
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Moorends Pizzaria at 142 Marshland Road, Moorends; rated September 26.
