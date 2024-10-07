Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 7th Oct 2024, 11:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: De Warenne Academy, Gardens Lane, Conisbrough; rated October 3

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Chartwells Catering at Crookesbroom Primary Academy, Crookes Broom Lane, Hatfield; rated September 27

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Moorends Pizzaria at 142 Marshland Road, Moorends; rated September 26.

Related topics:Food Standards AgencyDoncasterConisbrough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice