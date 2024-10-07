Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Doncaster establishments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: De Warenne Academy, Gardens Lane, Conisbrough; rated October 3

• Rated 5: Chartwells Catering at Crookesbroom Primary Academy, Crookes Broom Lane, Hatfield; rated September 27

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Moorends Pizzaria at 142 Marshland Road, Moorends; rated September 26.