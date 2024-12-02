Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 11:19 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Empowering Minds Mat at Hawthorn Primary School, Elmham Road, Cantley, Doncaster; rated on November 26

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Mellors Catering at Rowena Academy, Gardens Lane, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on November 21

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Doncaster establishments.placeholder image
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 5: St Wilfrids at St Wilfrids Church, Church Lane, Bessacarr, Doncaster; rated on November 6

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Woodfield Farm Pub Restaurant at Bullrush Grove, Balby, Doncaster; rated on November 26

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Old Butchers Cafe at at Hare And Hounds, Church Street, Fishlake, Doncaster; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: The Clubhouse at Armthorpe Miners Welfare Recreation Ground, Church Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on November 9

Related topics:DoncasterFood Standards AgencyCantleyConisbrough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice