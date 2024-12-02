Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Doncaster establishments.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Empowering Minds Mat at Hawthorn Primary School, Elmham Road, Cantley, Doncaster; rated on November 26

• Rated 5: Mellors Catering at Rowena Academy, Gardens Lane, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: St Wilfrids at St Wilfrids Church, Church Lane, Bessacarr, Doncaster; rated on November 6

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Woodfield Farm Pub Restaurant at Bullrush Grove, Balby, Doncaster; rated on November 26

• Rated 5: The Old Butchers Cafe at at Hare And Hounds, Church Street, Fishlake, Doncaster; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: The Clubhouse at Armthorpe Miners Welfare Recreation Ground, Church Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on November 9