Godiva Hair Loss & Wig Specialists triumph again at the GB Beauty Awards/UK Hair Awards 2025.

Godiva Hair Loss & Wig Specialists, based in Epworth, is delighted to announce its remarkable achievement as the UK National 1st Place Winner for Hair Loss Specialist Salon of the Year at the prestigious GB Beauty Awards/UK Hair Awards 2025.

Recognised as one of the most respected accolades in the industry, the GB Beauty Awards/UK Hair Awards celebrates the very best in talent, creativity, and innovation across the UK’s hair and beauty sector.

These awards honour professionals and businesses that demonstrate exceptional excellence, commitment, and impact within the industry.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this national recognition,” said Paula Davies, Director and Clinical Trichologist at Godiva Hair Loss & Wig Specialists.

“This award is a true reflection of our dedication, compassion, and expertise in supporting clients experiencing hair loss. Our mission has always been to restore confidence and empower our clients to feel like themselves again.”

The ceremony gathered leading professionals from across the UK, showcasing the innovation and artistry driving the future of the hair and beauty industry.

This incredible win further cements Godiva Hair Loss & Wig Specialists as a trusted leader and innovator in the field of hair loss solutions and custom wig design — renowned for its client-focused approach, clinical knowledge, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

The salon is based at 2 Mayfair Court, Chapel Street, Epworth, DN9 1BW. Visit www.godivahairlossspecialists.com for more details.