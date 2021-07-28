Geodis has recently signed a lease on a brand new 411,470 sq.ft logistics facility adjacent to Junction 4 of the M18 within close proximity to the well-established industrial site West Moor Park Networkcentre.

With over 41,000 employees covering 168 countries around the globe, Geodis designs and delivers tailored supply chain management solutions to overcome its customers’ logistical challenges whatever their complexity.

Stéphanie Hervé, Geodis’ Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are being supported by Business Doncaster and a number of partners on the recruitment of local talent, ranging from graduates through to experienced supply chain operatives. We are also working with Business Doncaster on our building fit out to ensure local businesses have the opportunity to bid for work.

“As a company we are constantly striving to make our customers’ supply chains more sustainable, whilst being faster, better and more competitive.

“Finding the right operating sites and the people that fit this approach is key to our growth and the success of the companies we work with.”

Councillor Glyn Jones, portfolio holder for housing and business, said: “It’s fantastic to see such a well-known, global company such as Geodis choosing to base themselves in Doncaster.

"It really is testament to Doncaster’s strong reputation as a great place to live, work and invest and the support we can offer.

"The creation of over 150 jobs will be a real boost to the borough’s economy, offering a welcome number of opportunities for local people.”

