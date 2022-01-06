Gigabit speed broadband launched in Doncaster

Zen launch gigabit broadband service in Doncaster.

Residents in Doncaster today have access to one of the fastest and most reliable broadband services available to any home in the UK, thanks to Zen Internet.

The latest move from Zen, in collaboration with CityFibre, aims to transform the city’s digital capabilities.

CityFibre has invested £26 million into Doncaster infrastructure deployment as part of its nationwide Gigabit City Investment Programme

Full fibre broadband is transforming customers’ digital capabilities with speeds of up to 900Mbps. This service has the capability to unlock the full potential of every smart device in the home and provides a solid platform for fully enabling smart home applications and Internet of Things (IoT) devices of the future. Today, it provides a solid connection for hybrid working, entertainment and keeping connected post-pandemic.

Paul Stobart, CEO at Zen Internet, said: “The next few years will be absolutely pivotal for connectivity in the home. Deemed the gold rush decade, the 2020s will see implementation of full fibre across the nation. By 2030, everyone will have made the switch to full fibre. Today, though, people in Doncaster can get ahead of the curve by accessing Zen’s award-winning service delivered over CityFibre’s high quality infrastructure.

“As a B Corporation and with an ambition to become Net Zero, residents can choose Zen with confidence, knowing we are a provider that will always strive to do the right thing. We ensure that our responsibilities to society and the environment are embedded in our DNA. We want to inspire the residents of Doncaster to choose the right path when it comes to their internet connectivity, which will in turn unlock the power of sharing, learning, and communication.”