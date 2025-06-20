'Generally satisfactory' food hygiene ratings handed to two Doncaster takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bake Bake, at Ground Floor 20 Market Road And, 1 Copley Road, Doncaster was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 15.

And Wok This Way, at Unit 1 Darnley Buildings, Queen Marys Road, New Rossington, was also given a score of three on May 15.

Of Doncaster's 314 takeaways with ratings, 185 (59%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.