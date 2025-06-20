'Generally satisfactory' food hygiene ratings handed to two Doncaster takeaways

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Jun 2025, 09:27 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Bake Bake, at Ground Floor 20 Market Road And, 1 Copley Road, Doncaster was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 15.

And Wok This Way, at Unit 1 Darnley Buildings, Queen Marys Road, New Rossington, was also given a score of three on May 15.

Of Doncaster's 314 takeaways with ratings, 185 (59%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Related topics:DoncasterFood Standards AgencyQueen
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice