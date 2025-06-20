'Generally satisfactory' food hygiene ratings handed to two Doncaster takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Bake Bake, at Ground Floor 20 Market Road And, 1 Copley Road, Doncaster was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 15.
And Wok This Way, at Unit 1 Darnley Buildings, Queen Marys Road, New Rossington, was also given a score of three on May 15.
Of Doncaster's 314 takeaways with ratings, 185 (59%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.