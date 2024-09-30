Gala Tent and world record holder Kevin Nicks unveil world's first driveable pop-up gazebo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gala Tent, a leading marquee and gazebo retailer, has partnered with eccentric inventor Kevin Nicks to create the world's first driveable pop up gazebo. This ground breaking collaboration combines Nicks' expertise in unconventional vehicles with Gala Tent's portable structure know-how.

The innovative fusion of transportation and shelter will be showcased at public events across the UK. Kevin Nicks, known for his Guinness World Records including the world's fastest shed, brings his creative genius to this project.

"We've taken the concept of pop-up convenience to a whole new level," Nicks explains. "Imagine driving your shelter right to where you need it – it's the ultimate in mobile comfort!"

Jason Mace, Managing Director of Gala Tent, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: "We're delighted to have Kevin on board as an ambassador for our brand. His inventions are out of this world and his commitment to innovative machines is perfectly aligned with Gala Tent."

This invention marks a new chapter in Nicks' portfolio of extraordinary vehicles and demonstrates Gala Tent's commitment to innovative marketing strategies.

For more information on this unique invention, visit Gala Tent'swebsite or follow Kevin Nicks on social media for behind-the-scenes updates.

About Gala Tent

Gala Tent is a Rotherham-based retailer specialising in marquees and gazebos for events and outdoor spaces.