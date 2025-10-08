G F Tomlinson starts on site at Bentley Primary Care Centre in Doncaster

Midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson, has officially commenced construction on the new £7 million Bentley Primary Care Centre in Doncaster, which will bring vital health and community services all under one roof.

Located on Chapel Street in the heart of Bentley, the new three-storey, 1,215m² care centre will provide purpose-built, modern facilities to support integrated healthcare delivery for City of Doncaster Council. Funding for the construction is provided by NHS England, with NHS South Yorkshire ICB providing revenue for the building once complete.

Set to complete in spring 2026, the centre will bring together two existing GP practices - Don Valley Healthcare and The Ransome Practice - offering state-of-the-art facilities for the future delivery of Primary Care services, greater access and choice for patients, and enhanced integration of NHS and services.

The scheme also aligns with the ‘NHS Long Term Plan,’ a 10-year strategy to improve and reform the NHS over the next decade, harnessing digital technology to improve the efficiency of primary care.

Bentley Primary Care Centre

The scheme is being developed on the site of the former Bentley Community Library, which has already been demolished to make way for the new care centre. G F Tomlinson as the main contractor is undertaking the design and construction of the steel-framed building, which will feature a mix of brickwork and cladding on its façade, along with associated external works to complete the scheme.

As part of their commitment to social value, G F Tomlinson will deliver a number of initiatives throughout the project, including apprentice placements, work experience for local students, engagement with local Voluntary, Community, and Social Enterprise’s (VCSE’s) and use of local supply chain.

The care centre will be delivered to a BREEAM Excellent rating, with sustainability features including rooftop photovoltaic panels, electric vehicle charging points, and integrated bird and bat boxes within the façade.

Adrian Grocock, Managing Director at G F Tomlinson, said: “We’re very pleased to be working with City of Doncaster Council on this much-needed care facility for the Bentley community. As our first project with the council, we’re excited to build a strong working relationship, while further strengthening our healthcare portfolio, having recently delivered successful schemes such as Greenwood House Medical Centre in Stafford and West Bridgford Medical Centre in Nottingham.”

Anthony Fitzgerald, Executive Place Director for Doncaster, NHS South Yorkshire said: “This development is brilliant news for the Bentley area and surrounding communities. A new state of the art primary care centre will ensure our communities are serviced by the best possible, efficient healthcare which meets their needs.”

Councillor James Church, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Public Health at City of Doncaster Council said: “We are delighted to see work begin on this project, which will allow for the Bentley community to receive local healthcare easier and more efficiently than ever. Accessing healthcare more efficiently has many benefits, with none more important than residents being able to access healthcare right in the heart of their local community. This is a must for all communities, and it is brilliant news that this local project is now underway.”

Further stakeholders involved in the scheme include P+HS Architects, Sewell Advisory as project manager, and Bridges Pound as structural, civil, and geotechnical engineer. NHS South Yorkshire ICB and two GP practices are also key stakeholders.