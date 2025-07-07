Funky Paws Co Shortlisted in the UK Small Business Awards

Doncaster-based small business Funky Paws Co is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Best Small Business of the Year category at the UK Small Business Awards.

"What started in my spare bedroom at home for a few years to then opening a doggy boutique and my mum joining me full time, and now being a finalist for this award is astonishing really. Never in a million years did I believe this would be possible, I feel like I am living in a constant dream that I don't want to wake up from. I feel lucky every day to be able to do something day in and day out that I love—connect with furry customers and their fabulous humans too," said Taylor, founder of Funky Paws Co. "We are thrilled to be finalists for this amazing award and cannot wait to attend the awards in December in Birmingham. Whether we win or not, we feel like winners already."

The UK Small Business Awards celebrate and support small businesses across the UK. Exposing candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter their financial and social status. The UK Small Business Awards is breaking down barriers, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win. That is why they are celebrating the entire process of the competition and al the amazing talent that has entered.

Connect with Funky Paws Co here Website - www.funkypawsco.com or on their social media - @funkypawsco or visit their physical store which is located at Branton Farm Nurseries, Doncaster Road, Branton, DN3 3QP