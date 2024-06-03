Funding joy for Kings Cross Church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of 28 places of worship across the region are celebrating this month after receiving a share of over £110,000 to help with their vital repairs and maintenance

.The funding comes from the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust, a charity that helps churches in Yorkshire to preserve and repair their buildings through offering grants for repairs and maintenance.

The funding was awarded to a range of churches and chapels from all corners of the region, from Beverley to Halifax and Helmsley to Doncaster, and included Methodist chapels, an Evangelical Church, a United Reformed Church, Anglican and Catholic Churches, a Baptist and an Independent church.

One church receiving funding is St Paul’s at Kings Cross in Halifax. Following the discovery of a large crack in one of the main roof beams, it became clear that the roof at this church needed replacing.

The church team have raised over £77,000 through several innovative fundraising events, including a successful ‘buy a slate’ campaign, and have had great support from the community and local businesses. The YHCT were delighted to award £7000 towards the vital repairs, which will now be able to get underway.

St Paul’s is in a diverse area and the building is a well used multi faith community asset. A Ukrainian church use the building once a month and it hosts fundraising events, concerts, a choir, a weekly craft group and the local schools, with predominantly Asian Muslim students, come into the church once a term.

Fr. Nigel Stimpson, Vicar of St Paul’s said: “We are extremely grateful for YHCT’s support for our re-roofing project. Not only is their generous grant and a real boost to our fundraising efforts, but a welcome source of encouragement to progress the work. Once completed, we will be able to further develop the facilities of this fine Grade II* listed church building, to make it a truly excellent community facility for the wonderfully diverse community that is, King Cross”.

Other local churches receiving funding include Bethel Independent Chapel, receiving £5000 for window repairs and Heywood United Reformed Church, receiving £9000 for ceiling and roof repairs.

Tom Ramsden, Chairman of the YHCT said: “Yorkshire is home to many of the most important churches in the United Kingdom: They dominate the landscape, they are vital to the life of many communities, and they are full of the treasures of our heritage.

"Trustees were delighted to award funding to such a wide range of churches from all across the region and are delighted to help these much loved places of worship secure their future for generations to come.”

A list of the grants awarded can be found here: https://www.yhct.org.uk/latest-grant-awards/

As well as providing funding, the YHCT is keen to help places of worship showcase the history and heritage found inside their buildings. They are running Yorkshire Churches Day on Saturday 14 September, and hope as many churches as possible will throw open their doors to visitors, even if they have never stepped foot inside a church before, so they can see the variety, beauty, history and sheer wonder of Yorkshire’s churches, chapels and places of worship.